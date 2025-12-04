Rohit Sharma Set to Play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Knockouts for Mumbai: Report

Rohit Sharma has expressed a desire to return to domestic T20 cricket almost a year after retiring from T20Is. According to a report in Times of India, Rohit has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he wants to play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) knockout matches. “Rohit has expressed his desire to play for Mumbai in the knockouts of SMAT,” the source told the TOI. Rohit is currently playing the ODI series against South Africa and is expected to travel from Vizag to join the Mumbai squad after series decider. He last played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the 2011-12 season.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also expected to feature for Mumbai and Delhi, respectively, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting December 24. While some speculated that BCCI mandated their participation, a top BCCI official clarified both players chose to take part on their own. “Nobody has forced them to return to the domestic circuit. Both Rohit and Kohli have made themselves available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy on their own accord,” the official said as quoted by News18 CricketNext.

Mumbai have been unbeaten in four matches this season and are one of three teams across groups to maintain a perfect record, alongside Rajasthan and Jharkhand. The team is well placed to reach the knockout stage starting December 12. Rohit’s experience as a World Cup-winning captain is expected to strengthen Mumbai’s side.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, who have been part of Mumbai’s group-stage campaign, are expected to leave the team before the knockouts for India’s T20I series against South Africa starting December 9.

Mumbai, led by Shardul Thakur, have excelled this season. Ayush Mhatre has scored two consecutive centuries, while Sarfaraz Khan marked his comeback with a century. The team’s bowlers, including spinners and pacers led by Thakur, as well as Tushar Deshpande and Dube, have performed consistently. With 16 points, Mumbai are well positioned to enter the knockout stage.