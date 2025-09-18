Rohit Sharma Shares Fun Moment With Daughter Samaira Playing ‘Don’t Spill the Water’ at Home (VIDEO)

Team India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma shared a light-hearted moment with fans by posting a video of him playing a game with his daughter Samaira at home. The 38-year-old posted the clip on Instagram where he was seen taking turns with Samaira in the popular challenge Don’t Spill the Water. Samaira won the game, leaving Rohit smiling as he covered his face in mock defeat.

The right-handed batter has not played competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 but has used the break to spend time with family. He remains part of India’s plans in the ODI format and has started preparations for the upcoming tour of Australia in October.

India will play three ODIs and five T20Is on the tour, starting October 19. The series begins with the 50-over matches and will be followed by T20Is that serve as preparation for the World T20.

Rohit last represented India during the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai in March. He was expected to feature in the Test squad for the England series but chose to retire from the format, passing the leadership role to Shubman Gill.

Meanwhile, India are competing in the Asia Cup 2025 and have progressed to the Super Four stage after two straight wins in the group phase.