Rohit Sharma Unveils India’s New T20I World Cup 2026 Jersey During 2nd ODI vs South Africa

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: Former India captain Rohit Sharma unveiled the national cricket team’s new T20I jersey on Wednesday during the second ODI against South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur. He was joined on stage by Tilak Varma for the presentation. The jersey features a deep blue base with bright orange panels along the sides. The tricolour has been moved to the collar, while vertical blue stripes across the front add texture.

Adidas just revealed a beautiful T20 jersey for next year. 💙#T20Jerseypic.twitter.com/dU3XefhfTM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 3, 2025

Rohit said the team will have strong support at the 2026 tournament in India and Sri Lanka. He expressed excitement for the upcoming event and offered his best wishes to the squad.

"It’s been a long journey. We won our first World Cup in 2007, and we had to wait more than 15 years to win the next one. It’s been a long road with plenty of ups and downs, but it felt great to lift the trophy again. Now, with the World Cup happening in India, it’s going to be an exciting tournament. My best wishes are always with the team, and I’m sure everyone will be behind them, supporting them and doing their best," he said.

Rohit Sharma led India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024. He has been named the tournament ambassador for the 2026 edition. India will co-host the event with Sri Lanka. The 2026 T20 World Cup will take place from February 7 to March 8 and will feature 20 teams.