Rohit Sharma’s Mother Shares UNSEEN Photos on His 38th Birthday — See Pic

Team India’s Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma turned 38 on Wednesday. On the occasion, his mother, Purnima Sharma, shared a collage of unseen childhood photos on Instagram and posted a heartfelt message that read, “Happy birthday to a great son.” The collage features pictures from Rohit's childhood to his youth. Some of the images show him with his brother, while others capture moments with the entire family.

Rohit’s journey in international cricket began in 2007, when a 20-year-old made his debut during the T20 World Cup. His early performances, especially during India’s title-winning campaign, showcased his immense potential. Over the years, he has evolved into one of the most accomplished openers in the game, known for his aggressive batting and tactical acumen.

In Test cricket, Rohit made his debut in 2013 and has scored 4,301 runs in 67 Tests, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties, with a best score of 212. He is India’s leading run-scorer in the ICC World Test Championship with 2,716 runs, including nine centuries. As captain, he guided India to a runners-up finish in the 2023 WTC final against Australia.

Rohit’s success in ODIs is even more remarkable. With 11,168 runs from 273 matches, he averages 48.76 and has scored 32 centuries, including a record-breaking 264. He is the only player to score three double centuries in ODIs and is India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in the format.

As captain, Rohit led India to victory in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and a runners-up finish in the 2023 ODI World Cup. His record as an ODI captain stands at 42 wins in 56 matches, with just 12 losses.

Rohit has also been a standout performer in the 50-over World Cups, with 1,575 runs in 28 matches, averaging 60.57. He holds the record for the most centuries in a single World Cup, with five centuries in the 2019 edition, where he scored 648 runs in nine matches. In the 2023 World Cup, he was the second-highest run-scorer with 597 runs from 11 matches.

Rohit will be back in action on Thursday, May 1, when Mumbai Indians (MI) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. MI, with six wins from 10 matches, are currently second on the IPL 2025 points table with a net run rate of +0.889.