Rohit Sharma's struggles continue with a 3-run knock in Ranji Trophy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 : Team India captain Rohit Sharma's poor form with the bat continued as he was dismissed for just 3 runs on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir at Mumbai on Thursday. Rohit faced 19 deliveries before falling to pacer Umar Nazir Mir, extending his run of disappointing performances.

Rohit's last Ranji Trophy appearance for Mumbai was in November 2015 when he scored a blazing 113 off 140 balls against Uttar Pradesh in a match that ended in a draw.

In Test cricket, Rohit's recent performances have raised concerns about his form. During India's tour of Australia, the seasoned opener managed just 31 runs in five innings across three Tests.

The 2024-25 Test season, in particular, was disappointing for Rohit. He accumulated only 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93, with his highest score being 52, a solitary half-century against Bangladesh.

As captain, Rohit faced some significant challenges. Before the Test series against Australia, India suffered their first home Test series defeat in 12 years, losing 0-3 to New Zealand. This was also India's first-ever whitewash in a home Test series since 2000.

After India's 295-run victory in the first Test against Australia at Perth under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit rejoined the team following the birth of his second child.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the senior selection committee's decision regarding Rohit's inclusion on January 20.

Young southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal who is Rohit's batting partner in red-ball cricket for India was dismissed early as well, he managed only 4 runs before being trapped LBW by Auqib Nabi. The duo's dismissals left Mumbai reeling during their first innings.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, captaining the Punjab team in their clash against Karnataka, also endured a tough outing. The star batter could score just 4 runs before being dismissed by Abhilash Shetty, further highlighting the challenging day for India's prominent cricketers in the domestic tournament.

It was far from an ideal start for the Indian stars in their respective Ranji Trophy matches, raising questions about their current form as the domestic season unfolds.

