Rohit to lead 15-member Indian team in 2023 World Cup, Hardik vice-captain

New Delhi, Sep 5 India on Tuesday announced their final 15-man squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

