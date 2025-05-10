"Rohit will always be India's captain for me": Anjum Chopra on Rohit Sharma's Test career

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 10 : Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket on May 7 has drawn reactions from across the cricketing world. Among those paying tribute was former India women's cricketer Anjum Chopra, who spoke about the Indian captain's legacy during the inauguration ceremony of Turbo Track.

"For me, Rohit Sharma has been the captain of India," she said on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of Turbo Track.

"Even if he doesn't play Test cricket, he will still remain the captain of India and the pride of the nation," she added.

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format just over a month before India began their next campaign with a five-Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley.

Reacting to his exit from red-ball cricket, she added, "We will miss him in the whites, but it's good that he will continue to play One Day cricket."

Rohit retired from Test cricket after a career spanning 67 Tests and 11 years.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties. His highest score of 212 came during a memorable home series against South Africa in 2019. He finishes as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format.

He kick-started his Test journey with a memorable 177 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013. Despite immense promise and some great knocks, the 'Hitman' initially struggled to solidify himself as a top-choice batter in the longer format, especially on tours away from home. From 2013-18, Rohit played just 27 Tests, scoring 1,585 runs at an average of 39.63, with three centuries and 10 fifties in 47 innings. His best score was 151. The right-hander struggled away from home, particularly in testing South Africa, England, New Zealand and South Africa (SENA) countries. Success in these nations is often considered a hallmark of a great Indian batter.

However, with twin centuries against South Africa at Visakhapatnam in 2019, Rohit revived his Test career, as an opener. In 40 Tests during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history, he made 2,716 runs at an average of 41.15, with nine centuries and eight fifties. His best score was 212. He is India's top run-getter, century maker in WTC history, and overall at 10th among top run-getters. He led India to the final of the WTC against Australia in the UK in 2023, where they lost.

Turbo Track event delivers a world-class racing environment with pro-grade karts, challenging and technical layout, expert safety protocols, real-time race analytics, and last but not the least upcoming Go-Karting Academy to train young talent professionally. Turbo Track and JK Tyre are united by a goal to drive India's motorsport ecosystem forward. With their combined legacy, infrastructure, and passion, this collaboration is set to create an enduring impact on and off the track.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor