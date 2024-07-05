'Rohit's phone call is one of the best that I received in my life': Rahul Dravid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Rahul Dravid, who served as the head coach of India during their T20 World Cup triumph, stated that skipper Rohit Sharma's phone call after the ODI World Cup last year was one of the best that he received in his entire life.

Dravid's time as the head coach of the Indian team ended on a fairytale note after the Rohit Sharma-led side ended the 13-year-long ICC World Cup trophy drought by lifting the coveted title in Barbados.

Dravid's stint as the head coach ended after Australia inflicted heartbreak on the Indian team as well as their fans by spoiling the party in Ahmedabad. They defeated the unbeaten Rohit Sharma-led side in the final to lift their sixth ODI World Cup trophy.

Dravid was set to end his title without an ICC World Cup trophy, but Rohit convinced him over a phone call to continue as the head coach until the T20 World Cup.

"I mean, I wasn't sure if I was going to continue after the 50-Over World Cup, and obviously, there was a great joy of having had a fantastic campaign but also a little bit of disappointment in the final that we could over the line," Dravid said during an event at Wankhede Stadium.

"For Rohit to pick up the phone and say, Rahul, let's have one more crack at it in six or eight months' time. It will be lovely to have a crack at it together. I am so thankful because I had the chance to work with an exceptionally great bunch of boys. But also experience what I have experienced in Barbados and to experience what I have done here. Truly grateful and probably one of the best phone calls that I have received in my life," he added.

After India finally got their hands on the object that they desired most, emotions were clearly visible on the faces of every player.

Dravid, who is known for his calm and composed demeanour, let his emotions pour out after he got his hands on the title.

While reflecting on the time that he spent with the team since 2021, he lavished praise on the players and acknowledged that it was a privilege to work with them.

"I think they are like family. It has been just incredible what these boys have done. Just the level of hard work, resilience, a fighting spirit, a never-say-die attitude, and constantly looking to get better. As a coach and as a support staff, we could never have asked for anything more. It is truly a privilege to be able to coach and work with these boys," Dravid noted.

The Indian team arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, and fans turned up in numbers to show their love and support at the airport.

After the Indian team arrived in Mumbai for the victory parade and the felicitation ceremony, fans turned up in numbers, danced to the tune of India's success, and celebrated the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning team.

Fans covered every inch of Mumbai's Marine Drive, creating a sea of blue, waiting to lay their eyes on the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team.

Even during the felicitation ceremony, the success of the Indian team echoed throughout the ground, with fans cheering for the Men in Blue.

"I am going to miss this love. What we have seen today is absolutely phenomenal. What we have seen right from the time we have landed here. Just the love of these people and fans. It is the greatest game in the world because of the fans of India," Dravid remarked.

After Dravid's tenure ends, VVS Laxman will be the head coach of the Indian team for their upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. India's next head coach is yet to be announced.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor