Roston Chase named West Indies Test captain ahead of WTC 2025-27 cycle

New Delhi [India], May 17 : All-rounder Roston Chase has been appointed as the new captain of the West Indies Test team, with Jomel Warrican named his deputy, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Friday, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In their official release, CWI highlighted a robust data-driven selection process that led to the shortlisting of six candidates for the role, John Campbell, Tevin Imlach, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Chase, and Warrican.

The shortlisted candidates were evaluated on several key factors, including Test experience, leadership qualities and prior captaincy credentials. They then underwent a detailed assessment process that featured psychometric testing to gauge leadership style, behaviour and overall fit for the role. This was followed by structured interviews that focused on tactical approach, communication skills and alignment with team culture.

At the conclusion of the selection process, Roston Chase was appointed captain, with Jomel Warrican named his deputy.

Shai Hope, who currently leads the West Indies in ODIs and T20Is, opted out of the running for the Test captaincy, preferring to focus on his responsibilities in the shorter formats

Chase, who brings experience from 49 Tests and 86 limited-overs internationals, takes over from Kraigg Brathwaite, who stepped down from the role in March 2025.

Speaking on the appointment, head coach Daren Sammy said, "I fully endorse this appointment. Our new captain has earned the respect of his peers, understands the responsibility that comes with the role, and has shown the leadership qualities we need to take this team forward," as quoted from the ICC.

"I urge fans across the region to rally behind himwe're building something special," he added.

Chase's first assignment as Test captain will be the three-match series against Australia in June, which will be one of the opening contests in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor