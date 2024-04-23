Roston Chase to lead West Indies A against Nepal in five-match T20 series

Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], April 23 : Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men's Selection Panel on Tuesday unveiled their 15-member 'A' squad for the Nepal tour from Thursday to May 15.

The 'A' squad will be led by experienced batter Roston Chase while Alick Athanaze will play the role of his deputy. In a historic first, the West Indies A team will engage in a series of five T20 matches against Nepal senior men's team.

This tour holds importance as it serves as another phase in preparation leading up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The series also marks a historic occasion as it is West Indies' first-ever tour to Nepal.

Chase will take on the responsibility of captain for the first time at this level. Commenting on Chase's selection as captain, Desmond Haynes, CWI's Lead Selector, emphasized Chase's consistent display of diligence and leadership skills.

"Chase has exhibited over the past few years an impressive work ethic and proven leadership qualities. No doubt since Chase made his T20I debut in October 2021, for the West Indies against Bangladesh he has continued to make considerable strides," Chase said in an official statement by CWI.

Haynes further emphasized the significance of this squad stating, "I am confident this Nepal tour marks a crucial step forward in our preparatory phase for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. It presents an invaluable opportunity to get our players who are not in the IPL back on the park playing competitive T20 cricket as well as provides the chance for us to expose a few emerging prospects."

In preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, White Ball Head Coach, Daren Sammy said, "From a coaching perspective, the Nepal tour couldn't have come at a more opportune time. It offers us a chance to refine our World Cup squad, defining roles and personnel more clearly. Additionally, with nine players in the IPL, we can truly gauge and push the limits of our T20 team's depth."

The tour's opening T20 fixture will bowl off at Tribhuvan University on Saturday.

West Indies A squad for the tour of Nepal: Roston Chase (c), Alick Athanaze (vc), Fabian Allen, Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher, Matthew Forde, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh.

