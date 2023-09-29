Royal Challengers Bangalore announces Mo Bobat as Director of Cricket ahead of IPL 2024

Bengaluru, Sep 29 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has appointed Mo Bobat as the Director of Cricket ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Bobat has been with the England Cricket Board (EC) for 12 years and has been the Performance Director since 2019. He has played a crucial role in helping to establish England’s revolutionary approach that has seen them dominating the opposition and lifting the T20I and ODI World Cups as well as delivering a pulsating Ashes performance.

Bobat and RCB head coach Andy Flower have previously worked together with England, and now, coming together once again, they will look to recreate glorious days at RCB.

The 40-year-old led the identification, development and preparation of England’s extensive pool of players, across formats. With RCB, he will oversee all talent recruitment and performance plans, and will aim to establish the cultural and high-performance foundations for sustained success.

"I’m both excited and proud to be joining RCB as Director of Cricket. RCB is one of the most recognisable franchises in the world, with a renowned fan base. To serve them will be a huge honour. It’s important to acknowledge the work of both Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, for the stability and consistency they provided over recent years,” Bobat said

“I’m really looking forward to working closely with Andy Flower, somebody I know well, to take on the baton and deliver the success that RCB craves. When the time comes, I’ll leave the ECB with the heaviest of hearts. I’ll be forever grateful for all of the opportunities and support that I received over the years and will carry with me many special memories, shared achievements and friendships. Andy and I are relishing the challenges ahead, and we’re looking forward to helping Faf and the players to fulfil their potential," he added.

Talking about the appointment, Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India and Chairman of RCB, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mo Bobat as the Director of Cricket for RCB in the IPL. RCB has always focussed on a performance-oriented approach and creating a culture that reflects its 'playbold' philosophy.

"Bobat has already proved what he can do in a similar role with England, and I believe, with the expertise and years of experience, he will guide RCB to newer horizons and excellence."

