Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss, opt to field against Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 28 : Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and decided to bowl against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans are coming into this match after conceding a 4-run loss against Delhi Capitals (DC). Currently, GT are standing in seventh place on the IPL 2024 standings with 8 points after winning 4 of 9 matches.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru-based franchise have clinched a 35-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are standing in the 10th place on the table with just four points after winning two of nine league games.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis confirmed that Glenn Maxwell has been included in the first eleven to "firepower" in the middle order.

"The wicket will be better later, so we will chase. The nature of this game has changed, our bowlers have been exceptional in the last two games. We have scored big with the bat, those are the changes. Maxwell comes back in, we have some firepower in the middle-order.

GT captain Gill said they are looking to put a good total on the scoreboard after batting in the first inning.

"Would have chased as well, looks a really good wicket. Need to put a good total on the board. We have batted decently, we lost by a difference of just one ball in the last game. This is the right time to peak for us," Gill said.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor