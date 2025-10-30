Royal Champs announce squad for Abu Dhabi T10

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 30 : The Abu Dhabi T10 is set to welcome an exciting new entrant this season, Royal Champs, a team built "on talent, tenacity and international flair". Led by cricketing legends and rising stars, the Royal Champs promise to bring a bold new energy to the fastest format of cricket, according to a release.

The squad boasts a lineup that blends global experience with emerging brilliance, as per a release from Abu Dhabi T10.

From England's dynamic opener Jason Roy to Sri Lanka's stalwart Angelo Mathews, Bangladesh's talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, and Australia's explosive Daniel Sams the Royal Champs are primed to make an immediate impact., the release said.

The team's complete roster includes: Jason Roy, Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Jordan, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Shehzad, Niroshan Dickwella, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Dawson, Brandon McMullen, Isuru Udana, Quentin Sampson, Rahul Chopra, Haider Razzaq, Zahid Ali, Kelvin Pitman, Vishen Halambage, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, and Aaron Jones.

At the helm is Head Coach Sir Courtney Walsh, who brings decades of international experience, leadership and an unwavering belief in the game's evolving dynamics.

"The Royal Champs are more than just a new team, we are a statement of intent. This squad has the right mix of skill, fearlessness and adaptability to thrive in the high-octane T10 format. Our goal is simple to play bold, entertain fans and compete with heart and integrity," Head Coach Sir Courtney Walsh said.

"T10 is redefining modern cricket, and the Royal Champs are here to be part of that evolution. Every player in this line-up brings something unique, and I believe our balance of experience and flair will make us a formidable force," he added.

Rajeshree Shete, CEO of Royal Champs, expressed enthusiasm about the franchise's vision and debut.

"We're bringing together world-class athletes, a visionary coach and a passionate fan-first approach that will redefine how teams engage with audiences both on and off the field."

Royal Champs are scheduled to play their first match on 19 November 2025 (versus Vista Riders) at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The tournament will run from November 18 to November 30, 2025.

