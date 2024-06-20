Royal Global University announces cricketer Riyan Parag as brand ambassador

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 20 : Guwahati's Royal Global University announced uncapped Indian cricketer Riyan Parag as the brand ambassador on Wednesday at a special signing ceremony held on the university campus.

"Royal Global University in Guwahati is elated to announce the successful onboarding of Riyan Parag, the celebrated national-level cricketer from Assam, Northeast India, as brand ambassador," a press release stated.

The event commenced with a welcome speech by AK Buragohain, Chairperson-Academics. He highlighted the significance of this partnership for the university and the broader community.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new role Riyan Parag said that, "I am deeply honoured to be associated with Royal Global University."

"This institution's commitment to fostering education and personal growth resonates with my own journey in cricket. I am excited to be part of the University's flagship campaign 'Northeast Can't Wait. Join the Change,' and I look forward to inspiring students to pursue their dreams with the same passion and determination that has driven me in my career," Riyan Parag said.

Chancellor AK Pansari also delivered a keynote address, outlining the university's vision and the importance of this new alliance.

"Today marks a monumental step for Royal Global University. By welcoming Riyan Parag into our family, we are not just associating with a sports icon, but with a symbol of dedication, hard work, and excellence. Riyan's journey from Assam to the national cricket stage embodies the aspirations of countless young minds. His presence will undoubtedly inspire our students to dream big and achieve greatness. We are proud to have him as our brand ambassador, and we look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring," Pansari said in the event.

The event also included the formal signing of the partnership documents by Riyan Parag and Utpal Kanta, Director of Growth and Strategy at the University.

Executive Vice President Ankur Pansari also addressed the event. He said Riyan Parag embodies the spirit of perseverance and excellence and called his journey an inspiration.

shared his thoughts, expressing confidence and joy at this new development and said that "Riyan Parag embodies the spirit of perseverance and excellence. His journey is an inspiration to all, and we are delighted to have him as our Brand Ambassador. This partnership will undoubtedly energise our university community and enhance our brand's visibility and appeal among the youth."

The collaboration will see Riyan Parag playing a central role in the second phase of the university's ongoing campaign "Padho! Kuch Bano. Padhega Northeast Badhega Northeast." The campaign name can be dubbed "Northeast Can't Wait. Join the Change."

It aims to inspire students from the Northeast to pursue higher studies with a sense of urgency and enthusiasm. Royal Global University, with its core message "Change Begins Here," supported by a substantial 100 Cr+ scholarships initiative, is at the heart of this campaign," the release added.

