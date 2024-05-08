RR skipper Sanju Samson fined 30 percent match fees for IPL code of conduct breach

New Delhi [India], May 8 : The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for violating the IPL's code of conduct during his team's encounter against the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

"Sanju Samson, captain, of Rajasthan Royals has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024," an official IPL statement stated.

Samson, who top-scored for RR with 86 off 46 balls, was caught at long-on by Shai Hope off Mukesh Kumar's bowling in the 16th over of their 222-run chase. Hope caught the ball near to the boundary edge and briefly stumbled before establishing his balance. Unsure whether his foot hit the boundary cushions, the on-field umpires took the help of TV umpire Michael Gough, who determined that Hope caught the catch cleanly.

Samson then had a lengthy talk with on-field umpires KN Ananthapadmanabhan and Ulhas Gandhe before leaving the pitch.

"Samson committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement further read.

The dismissal was the turning point in the match, with RR's prospects of exceeding their mark relying completely on Samson's shoulders - they needed 60 off 27 balls before he was removed.

Rajasthan-based franchise head coach Kumar Sangakkara spoke about the controversial decision and said that it is difficult for a third umpire to judge.

"It depends on replays and angles, and sometimes you think the foot's touched. But it is a difficult one for the third umpire to judge. The game was at a crucial stage, so that happens in cricket. We have different perspectives on it. At the end of the day, you have to stand by that decision in terms of what the umpires did. If we have any other kind of opinion on it, we will share it with the umpire and sort it out. But irrespective of that dismissal, we still should have probably seen that game home," Sangakkara said in the post-match press conference.

The Capitals assistant coach lauded Hope following his brilliant effort to dismiss the RR skipper saying that he anticipated really well.

"In IPL some moments are very crucial, and it [Hope's catch] was a deciding moment in the game. Sanju was batting so well. We have to give credit to the way Hope judged that catch, he balanced himself [well] with that. Umpires are there, and there is so much technology. Once he is given out by the third umpire, it was more [clear]. We also thought from the dugout that he has [touched the boundary cushions] but it [happens] in the game, and the umpire's decision is the final decision. It wasn't an easy catch, it was really travelling. After the game also I spoke [to Hope], he anticipated that very well, but he said the ball came very, very fast," Amre said.

