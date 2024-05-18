RR's Riyan Parag skips match practice to watch RCB-CSK mega clash

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag has his "priorities" sorted ahead of the mega Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which will decide the final team to qualify for the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be in action against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at Bengaluru. With RCB in seventh place with six wins, seven losses and 12 points and CSK in fourth place with seven wins, six losses and 14 points, this match is a knockout match that will decide which team gets to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the playoffs.

Taking to X, Riyan posted a chat with his support coach and head of coaching (RR Academy) Siddharth Lahiri, saying that he is skipping the match practice in favour of watching both the teams play.

"Priorities," tweeted Parag.

https://x.com/ParagRiyan/status/1791778964610122227

Parag is the fourth-highest run-scorer this season, with 531 runs at an average of 59.00 and a strike rate of 152.58, with four half-centuries. His best score is 84*.

His team RR has qualified for playoffs, but lost four of their previous league matches. They previously lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday. They will be aiming to get some momentum in the final league game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Guwahati on Sunday.

Squads for RCB vs CSK match:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Manoj Bhandage, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor