Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 27 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer lauded his team for winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 title with a "comprehensive" victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in final and said all-rounder Andre Russell has a magic wand as in the majority of the games he gave KKR breakthroughs.

KKR clinched the IPL 2024 title with a dominating all-round performance against SRH in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. KKR scripted an encore to lift their third trophy.

In the 17th edition, Russell shone with both bat and ball, slamming 222 runs in 9 innings while collecting 19 wickets. Shreyas was expressive in praise of Russell, who picked 3 for 19 off 2.3 overs in the summit clash.

"He's got that magic wand (on Russell), he's looking forward to pick wickets. When I look at him, I know he can look at me. All the guys stepped up at the right time. Made it easier. It has been a flawless season," Iyer said in a post-match presentation.

The KKR captain also lauded his team for playing "like invincibles throughout the season," acknowledging the collective effort from the players and members of the support staff.

"Absolutely comprehensive. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. It (wait) was so long, longer than the match. We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now. We have been tremendous from game one, we stepped up today. All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is. The game could have either way," the KKR captain said.

"They have been playing phenomenal cricket - SRH - throughout the season. We were lucky to bowl first and every situation went in our favour. Thanks to SRH the way they played. Looking forward to playing more competitive cricket," Iyer added.

It all started with Mitchell Starc putting on an exhibition with the new ball to put Hyderabad on the back foot through his opening spell, returning with a figure of 2-14 while Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy combined well in the middle phase to pile the misery with Russell finishing with three wickets in just 2.3 overs, conceding 19 runs.

Iyer heaped praise on the star of the match, Starc, who with his enthralling bowling display broke SRH's hard-hitting batting attack's back. The KKR skipper said the Aussie pacer "never shown any complacency in his work ethics" and he stepped up to the right occasion.

"That's when all the big players stand up, right! It was a high-pressure game and he's been so good off the field. He's never shown any complacency in his work ethic. He stepped up to the right occasion," he added.

KKR's third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted thier maiden title in 2012 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

They scripted an encore to lift their third trophy. The KKR bowlers left the Sunrisers dumbstruck to restrict the free-scoring SRH batting line-up to 113. In reply, KKR chased down in only 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

