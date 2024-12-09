Rutherford's maiden ODI ton guides WI to 5-wicket win over Bangladesh in 1st ODI

Basseterre [Saint Kitts and Nevis], December 9 : An explosive century from Sherfane Rutherford and a fifty from ever-consistent skipper Shai Hope were the highlights as West Indies cruised to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first ODI at Basseterre on Sunday night.

With this win, West Indies has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a total of 295, Hope and Rutherford helped the Windies overcome some early wickets and the latter scored his fifth-successive fifty-plus score and what turned out to be his maiden ODI ton.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first, with Soumya Sarkar (19 in 18 balls, with three fours) and Litton Das (2) falling early, reducing the team to 46/2 in 7.2 overs.

A 79-run partnership between Tanzid Hasan and skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz took Bangladesh beyond the 100-run mark in 17.5 overs. It ended with Alzarri Joseph (2/67) removing Tanzid for 60 in 60 balls, with six fours and three sixes. Bangladesh was 125/3 in 23.3 overs.

Another fifty-run stand between Mehidy and Afif Hossain (28 in 29 balls, with four boundaries) followed. Miraz was the fifth wicket to fall, scoring 74 in 101 balls, with six fours and a six. Bangladesh reached the 200-run mark in 38.5 overs. Mahmudullah (50* in 44 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Jaker Ali (48 in 40 balls, with three fours and three sixes) posted a fine 96-run partnership for the sixth wicket, taking Bangladesh to 294/6 in 50 overs.

Romario Shepherd (3/51) was the pick of the bowlers for WI. Jayden Seales also got a wicket.

In the run chase of 295 runs, West Indies lost openers Brandon King (9) and Evin Lewis (16) early for 27 runs. Keacy Carty (21 in 37 balls, with two fours) did get support from his captain Hope, but they could not help their team reach the 100-run mark without losing a wicket as the third wicket fell at the score of 94.

Hope and Rutherford carried the innings forward, with WI touching the 150-run mark, in 32.2 overs. Hope, who had reached his fifty in 60 balls, with three fours and a six, ended his knock at 86 in 88 balls, with three fours and four sixes thanks to a fine delivery from skipper Mehidi. WI was 193/4 in 37.1 overs.

Rutherford reached his half-century in 47 balls, with five fours and two sixes and reached his maiden ODI ton in just 77 balls, with seven fours and six sixes. He had a 95-run stand with Justin Greaves (41* in 31 balls, with five fours), which was broke just when the Windies were on brink of a win. Greaves and Chase (2*) concluded the chase with 14 balls and five wickets left.

Tanzim, Nahid Rana, Rishad Hossain, Mehidi, Soumya got a wicket each.

Mehidi secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his century.

