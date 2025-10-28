Ruturaj Gaikwad Shares POTM Award With Prithvi Shaw After Maharashtra’s Win Over Chandigarh in Ranji Trophy 2025 (VIDEO)

Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his player of the match trophy with teammate Prithvi Shaw after Maharashtra’s 144-run victory over Chandigarh in their Ranji Trophy Group B clash. The gesture came after both batters played key roles in the team’s dominant win.

Gaikwad had scored a century in the first innings, while Shaw struck a stunning double century — the third fastest in Ranji Trophy history — to set up Maharashtra’s commanding position.

Shaw’s innings ended a 20-month wait for a hundred in first-class cricket. His last century came for Mumbai in February 2024. The right-hander had earlier struggled for form, falling for a duck in his opening match of the season against Kerala before making a steady half-century in the second innings.

The 24-year-old is aiming to revive his career after being released by the Mumbai Cricket Association earlier this year. Shaw joined Maharashtra following a no-objection certificate from Mumbai in June, saying the move would help him grow as a player.

Maharashtra’s seamers Mukesh Choudhary and Ramakrishna Shekhar Ghosh claimed four wickets each to bowl out Chandigarh for 319 in their second innings. Set a target of 464, Chandigarh had resumed on 129 for one but collapsed on the final day.

The win earned Maharashtra six points, while Chandigarh failed to secure any. Much of the credit for the result went to Shaw, whose 222-run knock gave his side the time and total needed to seal victory.