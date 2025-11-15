Ruturaj Gaikwad to Captain CSK in IPL 2026; Franchise Ends Captaincy Debate After Samson Trade

Chennai Super Kings on Saturday confirmed that Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team in the Indian Premier League 2026 season. The announcement ended all speculation around the captaincy ahead of the new campaign. The recent trade that brought Sanju Samson to CSK in place of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran had added to the debate. Many felt the franchise might hand the leadership to Samson, who led Rajasthan Royals for several seasons.

Gaikwad was first given the captaincy in the 2024 season but handed the role back to M. S. Dhoni midway through the 2025 season after suffering an injury that ruled him out. His return raised questions over whether CSK would stick with him or look at other options. However, soon after the retention deadline closed on Saturday, CSK confirmed that Gaikwad would take charge again.

Gaikwad was last seen in the unofficial one-day match between India A and South Africa A. He scored a match-winning 117 off 129 balls in that outing, signalling a strong comeback after injury.

Retained players

Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain)

Ayush Mhatre

Dewald Brevis

M. S. Dhoni

Urvil Patel

Shivam Dube

Jamie Overton

Ramakrishna Ghosh

Noor Ahmad

Khaleel Ahmed

Anshul Kamboj

Gurjanpreet Singh

Nathan Ellis

Shreyas Gopal

Mukesh Choudhary

Released players

Rahul Tripathi

Vansh Bedi

C Andre Siddarth

Rachin Ravindra

Deepak Hooda

Vijay Shankar

Shaik Rasheed

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Matheesha Pathirana

R Ashwin

Trades

Sanju Samson traded in from Rajasthan Royals

Ravindra Jadeja traded to Rajasthan Royals

Sam Curran traded to Rajasthan Royals