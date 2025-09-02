Ryan Rickelton Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Joe Root for 14 in ENG vs SA 1st ODI (VIDEO)

England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Rickelton pulled off a brilliant second-attempt catch to dismiss England’s Joe Root in the opening ODI at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday. England were asked to bat first and lost opener Ben Duckett in the third over. Root walked in and began with a stylish cover drive. Expectations were high for a big innings, but he managed only 14 runs off 17 balls with three fours.

That's some catch 👏



Root falls to Rickelton's grab 🤲



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/phUds32FZo — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 2, 2025

The breakthrough came in the eighth over when pacer Lungi Ngidi delivered a fuller ball that moved away. Root edged it behind, where Rickelton dived to his right and caught the ball with one hand. It slipped out, but he quickly recovered to complete the dismissal.