S Sriram joins Lucknow Super Giants as Assistant Coach

New Delhi [India], September 9 : After the addition of the Australian cricket legend Justin Langer, his former Australian cricket spin coach consultant, Sridharan Sriram, has joined Lucknow Super Giants as the assistant coach for the upcoming season.

Sriram's appointment completes the Super Giants' stellar backroom staff led by Head Coach Justin Langer and Global Mentor Gautam Gambhir, alongside Vijay Dahiya, Pravin Tambe and the South African duo of Morne Morkel and Jonty Rhodes as the team's assistant coaches.

Sridharan Sriram brings with him extensive coaching experience. In his tenure with the Bangladesh men’s national T-20 team, he skillfully led them to secure two remarkable victories in the Super-12s of the T-20 World Cup.

In his role with the Australian men's team, he played a pivotal part in their success at the T20 World Cup and the Ashes during the 2021-22 season.

He has been involved with the IPL as well, working as an assistant coach specializing in batting and spin bowling for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sriram has also earned the prestigious distinction of an ECB Level-3 “Head Coach” in 2008.

RPSG Sports and Lucknow Super Giants are thrilled to welcome the seasoned coach and looking forward to an exciting journey ahead!

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor