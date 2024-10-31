SA break record of most sixes in an innings after 14 years during 2nd Test against Bangladesh

Chattogram [Bangladesh], October 31 : South Africa slammed 17 sixes against Bangladesh and broke a long-standing record of more than 14 years on Day 2 of the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Wednesday.

The Proteas smashed 17 sixes during the innings as they amassed 575/6 declared, breaking their previous best total of 15 sixes they had managed against the West Indies in 2010.

It was the equal third-most amount of sixes ever achieved in one innings in men's Test cricket, with New Zealand holding the record of 22 sixes against Pakistan in 2014.

Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham and Wiaan Mulder all managed four sixes each, while Tristan Stubbs (three) and Senuran Muthusamy (two) also cleared the rope.

Only last year the Proteas broke the record for most sixes at a single edition of an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup when they hit a whopping total of 99 sixes during the 2023 event in India.

South Africa's big total put them in control of the second Test against Bangladesh, with newly-crowned No.1 Test bowler Kagiso Rabada taking two key wickets before stumps on day two to leave the hosts reeling at 38/4 in reply.

If South Africa can complete a series sweep over Bangladesh it will leave them well-placed to reach a first ICC World Test Championship Final next year, with remaining series at home against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The Proteas are currently in fifth place on the standings but can finish in the top two and qualify for next year's final with positive results from their remaining fixtures.

