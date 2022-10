South Africa have set a target of 206 runs vs Bangladesh in Match 22 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stage, at the SCG in Sydney on Thursday. South Africa raced to 205 for five in 20 overs, courtesy of a century by Rilee Rossouw.

Rossouw smacked 109 runs off 56 balls, packed with seven fours and eight sixes. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock hammered 63 runs off 38 balls. On the other hand, Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets for Bangladesh.