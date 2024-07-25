SA pacer Gerald Coetzee ruled out of Test series against WI, uncapped Migael Pretorius named as replacement

Cape Town [South Africa], July 25 : South African pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of their upcoming Test series against the West Indies due to a side strain he picked up while playing for the Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket.

After sustaining the injury, Coetzee returned home to undergo assessment by South Africa's medical team. Cricket South Africa released a statement on Thursday to confirm that Coetzee has not been medically cleared to take part in the tour.

Right-arm uncapped pacer Migael Pretorius has been named as Coetzee's replacement. Despite not featuring in Test for the Proteas, Pretorius boasts experience of 64 first-class games.

The North-West Dragons quick returned to the Proteas set-up for the first time since being included in South Africa's squad in 2021 for their T20I series against Pakistan. He earned his maiden call-up in December 2020 against Sri Lanka.

In his 64 first-class appearances, Pretorius has garnered 188 wickets at 27.50. Currently, with 23 scalps, he is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset in the ongoing English County Championship.

Pretorius is not the only debutant who is featuring in South Africa's squad for the West Indies series. Dafabet Warriors batter Matthew Breetzke also earned his maiden Test call-up. He made his way into the squad after impressing in last season's domestic four-day competition. He racked up 322 runs at an average of 46.

His impressive tally included a top score of 188. Breetzke was also part of the South African A side that toured Sri Lanka in 2023.

The two-match Test series will begin on August 7 in Trinidad and Tobago.

South Africa's Test squad for the West Indies: Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor