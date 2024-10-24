SA skipper Markram hails Verreyne, Rabada following win over Bangladesh in 1st Test

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 24 : South African skipper Aiden Markram expressed happiness at his team's first win in whites in Asia since 2014, defeating Bangladesh in the first Test at Dhaka. He lauded wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreyne and pacer Kagiso Rabada for their match-winning performances that have lit up Proteas ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final chances.

South Africa secured their first Test win in Asia after 2014, beating Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday, climbing to number four in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 standings. The Proteas improved their point percentage to 47.62 with the victory, which helped them jump over New Zealand and England and take fourth place on the standings.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Markram said that it was tough for the team to put up four days of consistent good performances at the venue and it was some fine bowling and big partnerships that put the team in a fine position.

"Credit to Bangladesh as well, they batted well and put up a good total. It was a really good toss to lose, we would have batted as well. The bowlers bowled really well and did the job for us. It happens like that in the subcontinent I feel, you lose wickets consecutively. Bangladesh bowled well too. Some good things for us in the first innings as well as in the second innings as well. It has very pleasing, Kagiso Rabada has been doing this since a really long time. For Kyle to come in and step up, it is great. A hundred for Verreynne is a special thing and he has batted well in the subcontinent conditions," said Markram.

Rabada entered the top five of leading wicket-takers for SA in international cricket with 536 scalps with his match figures of 9/72. He also became the sixth Proteas bowler to complete 300 Test wickets and the fastest to reach the milestone in terms of balls taken.

On the other hand, Verreyne became only the third wicketkeeper to score a Test century in Asia after stars like AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock.

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to field against South Africa, but the decision backfired as South Africa's pacers and spinners thrived in helpful conditions, bowling out Bangladesh for merely 106. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj picked up three wickets each. Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored for Bangladesh with 30 in 97 deliveries.

Bangladesh's spinners fought back, with Taijul Islam (5/122) and Mehidy Hasan (2/63) sharing seven wickets between them but a fighting ton from Kyle Verreynne (114 in 144 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) backed by support from Mulder (54 in 112 balls, with eight fours) and Dane Piedt (32 in 87 balls, with two fours) helped South Africa gain a massive lead of 202 runs. SA was skittled out for 308 runs.

South Africa bowlers took charge once more in the third innings with Rabada leading the way and had the hosts at 112/6 at one stage. However, Mehidy Hasan (97 in 191 balls, with 10 fours and a six) resisted for Bangladesh, stitching important stands with the lower order to get the side to 307. Rabada eventually finished with 6/46, his best bowling figures in Asia.

Needing 106 runs to win, South Africa had little trouble during their chase in the fourth innings, guided by Tony de Zorzi's 41 in 52 balls, with seven fours and Tristan Stubbs' 30* in 37 balls, with four boundaries and a six, taking the game by seven wickets.

The second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa will be played from October 29 in Chattogram.

