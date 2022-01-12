SA v IND, 3rd Test: Shami's double strike reduces South Africa to 176/7 at tea

Cape Town, Jan 12 Mohammed Shami snared two wickets in the same over while Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav took one scalp each as South Africa were reduced to 176/7 on day two of third Test at Newlands Cricket Ground.

At tea, South Africa are still trailing India by 47 runs with Keegan Petersen still standing tall at 70 though the second session completely belonged to India, who took four wickets for 76 runs, changing the complexion of the game in the last 30 minutes.

The tourists' had begun the session on a desperate note, burning a review when Umesh Yadav struck Rassie van der Dussen above the knee roll on the back leg. Van der Dussen survived two run-out chances but Yadav ended his charmed life at the crease by enticing the right-hander to drive a full ball around off-stump but gave an outer edge to Virat Kohli at second slip.

Petersen continued his impressive stay at the crease by raising his second Test half-century with a brace through square leg off Jasprit Bumrah. Temba Bavuma got off to a good start, striking Yadav for two glorious boundaries on both sides of the wicket.

Bavuma got a reprieve at 17 as the outer edge on an attempted cut off Shardul Thakur was dropped by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. For the catch, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had dived as well but neither of them took the chance. Add to it, the ball hit the helmets behind Pant, giving South Africa five penalty runs.

Bavuma hit excellent off-side boundaries off Thakur and Mohammed Shami to keep the run-rate moving. But on the very next ball, Shami broke the 47-run partnership for the fifth wicket as Bavuma tried to defend but the outer edge flew to Kohli diving to his left at second slip.

Two balls later, Shami had another wicket to his name as Kyle Verreynne poked at one outside the off-stump and Pant grabbed the catch diving to his left. Marco Jansen struggled against the short-ball barrage from Bumrah before seeing his off-stump sent on a cartwheel ride at the stroke of tea.

Brief scores: India 223 all out in 77.3 overs (Virat Kohli 79; Kagiso Rabada 4/73) against South Africa 176/7 in 62.2 overs overs (Keegan Petersen 70 not out, Temba Bavuma 28; Jasprit Bumrah 3/29, Mohammed Shami 2/39), South Africa trail by 47 runs

