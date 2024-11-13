SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma’s Maiden Hundred Powers India to 219/6 Against South Africa

Tilak Varma’s explosive 107 off 56 balls led India to a competitive total of 219/6 in their 20 overs against South Africa in the third T20I of the series. Varma, who took charge from the outset, was well supported by Abhishek Sharma, who also notched a half-century. Despite a few quick wickets in the middle overs, including the dismissals of Suryakumar Yadav and Sharma, India’s strong start kept them on course for a total around 225-230. Marco Jansen, however, was the standout bowler for South Africa, removing Sanju Samson for a duck early on and conceding just four runs in the final over.