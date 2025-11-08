SA vs PAK LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 2nd Quarter Final Match

Pakistan have won the toss and has opted to field as Pak to take on South Africa in the second quarterfinals after losing to India by 2 runs on the DLS method after rain washed out the match in the 3rd over of the second innings when Pakistani player Abdul Samad was on strike. There was an opportunity for Men in Green to take a single run on the last ball of the second over, but they did not run.

After winning against Pakistan, Dinesh Karthik-led Men in Blue secured 2 crucial points. Now, the second quarter-finals between the Proteas and Pakistan will be played at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

South Africa vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 2nd Quarter Final



Date: Saturday, November 8

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Match Start Time: 10:20 AM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

SA vs PAK Playing 6s

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Abdullah Bayoumy, Jordan Morris(c), Kashief Joseph(w), Blake Simpson, Ethan John Cunningham.

Pakistan Squad: Khawaja Nafay(w), Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Abbas Afridi(c), Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Aziz.

Format

The Hong Kong Sixes is a short format played with six players per side and six overs per innings. Each group features three teams. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.