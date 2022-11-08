SA20 2023: Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town to face-off in the opening game, check full schedule

MI Cape Town will kick off the inaugural edition of SA20 against Paarl Royals at home on January 10, 2023. In the schedule announced by Cricket South Africa on Tuesday, the 33-match tournament will culminate with the final at the Wanderers on February 11. The tournament will be broadcast live on SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa and Viacom18 Sports in India. "Releasing fixtures for the opening season is a milestone for us all at SA20," League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said. "It's all getting very real, we certainly can't wait to watch the world's best go head-to-head. Fans can look forward to the blockbuster schedule kicking off with the popular local derby between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals on 10 January.

The day everyone has been waiting for has arrived‼️#SA20 to blast off with an exciting Western Cape derby between @MICapeTown and @paarlroyals at Newlands 😁



Check out the FULL fixture list 👀 https://t.co/RoV0rOdK7tpic.twitter.com/XLFSHQPpXK — SA20_League (@SA20_League) November 8, 2022

"Fans will be able to watch the best local and international T20 stars live in action at prime viewing times for the afternoon and evening matches. This is also an ideal broadcasting slot ensuring viewers around the world can also keep up with the enthralling entertainment."The Wanderers has hosted many memorable finals throughout the years, we expect a full house in attendance to watch the first-ever SA20 Champions lifting the trophy. We are thankful to have the buy-in from all six franchises to make this season a success and we look forward to making this inaugural season of the SA20 something special for the fans," Smith said.Jos Buttler, the captain of England's T20I and ODI side, and his teammates Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan, who helped their side win the 2019 World Cup, are the headliners of the Royals' equally impressive lineup. David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi are a part of the Royals’ squad, and they will all be mentored by their coach JP Duminy.