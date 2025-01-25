SA20 2025: Sunrisers Eastern Cape raise the roof at St. George Park with fourth straight win

Gqeberha [South Africa], January 25 : Sunrisers Eastern Cape raised the roof at St George's Park with a fourth consecutive victory to power the defending champions into second place on the SA20 table, as per the SA20 press release.

Sunrisers are up to 19 points just one below the table-toppers Paarl Royals, who have played one game less.

The 14-run victory over the Joburg Super Kings was hard earned with the Sunrisers once again relying on their captain Aiden Markram and their most senior bowler Marco Jansen.

Markram held his team's innings together with a high-quality 43 from 29 balls, while Tristan Stubbs also enjoyed a welcome return to form with 35 not out off 22 balls.

Opener David Bedingham also contributed a solid 37 that pushed the Sunrisers up to a highly competitive 165-4.

"They have a strong batting line-up. It was there and thereabouts (concerning a par score). 160, it felt like a good score. They bowled really well. They bowled some tight overs and put pressure back on us. They (SEC) are very successful at home," said JSK captain Faf du Plessis as quoted by the SA20 press release.

Sunrisers' bowling attack has proved the difference over the last four matches and so they showed yet again on another rousing night in Gqeberha.

It was Jansen who led the way with the new ball in the Powerplay. Despite having Du Plessis (27 off 18 balls) dropped at slip by Simon Harmer, Jansen responded two balls later to dismiss the JSK skipper in exactly the same fashion.

Harmer made amends by holding on to the chance the second time around.

It was in fact good captaincy from Markram who gave Jansen a third over in the Powerplay in the hope of breaking a promising opening partnership between Du Plessis and Devon Conway.

The New Zealand international laid down the anchor for the remainder of the JSK innings with 43 off 40 balls but did not have sufficient support at the other end for the visitors to haul in the target.

This was due to sustained pressure from the Sunrisers' bowling attack with Richard Gleeson (2/37), Ottneil Baartman (2/32), Liam Dawson (1/10) and Markram (1/21) all chipping in to maintain the pressure on the Super Kings.

"They (bowling unit) are clear in their plans and have played a lot of T20 cricket. They assess conditions, come up with a plan and then it comes down to execution. They have been clutch for us. Even tonight, the game was in the balance, they came up with plans and executed them. More often than not, it is the execution by them," Markram said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor