SA20 2025: Western Cape teams shine on Super Saturday

Cape Town [South Africa], January 19 : SA20 delivered a batting bonanza on Super Saturday, with the two Western Cape teams, MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals, completing fantastic run chases.

After missing a couple of matches, Ryan Rickelton returned to the MI Cape Town lineup and made an immediate impact with a fabulous 89 off only 39 balls (8x4, 6x6), powering the home team to a seven-wicket bonus point victory over Joburg Super Kings. Meanwhile, Joe Root delivered a T20 masterclass to steer the Royals to an equally thrilling victory by eight wickets over Pretoria Capitals at Centurion.

The 'El Clasico' at a sold-out Newlands lived up to all its pre-match hype, with the fans treated to high-octane cricket.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis led from the front with a superb 61 from just 38 balls (6x4, 3x6). Du Plessis passed 11,000 T20 career runs in the processthe most by any South African batter.

Devon Conway (35 off 31 balls) played the supporting role in the 97-run first-wicket partnership, but a middle-order collapse saw the Super Kings lose four wickets for the addition of just nine runs.

The architect of JSK's fall was Reeza Hendricks (2/11) with his part-time off-spin.

England's double World Cup winner Jonny Bairstow reignited the JSK innings with 43 not out off only 27 balls to lift the visitors to 172/5. But it was not nearly enough, with Rickelton in sublime form at the same ground where he struck a career-best 259 in the second Test against Pakistan just a couple of weeks ago.

The run-chase got the perfect start with a 70-run opening stand with Rassie van der Dussen (39 off 24 balls) in just 6.4 overs. Van der Dussen's run out was merely a speed bump, with Rickelton and Hendricks continuing the carnage with a 92-run partnership off only 49 balls.

Hendricks finished unbeaten on 34 as the bonus point was achieved with one ball remaining, setting off raucous applause within a vibrant Newlands.

Earlier on Saturday, Root struck 92 not out off 60 balls as the Royals chased down the Capitals' 212/5 with just two balls to spare.

The former English captain's innings was a masterpiece of placement, timing, and innovation, showing that a T20 innings can consist of more than just power. It included 11 sweetly timed boundaries and two sixes.

The Royals had lost in-form Rising Star Lhuan-dre Pretorius to the first ball of the run-chase, much to the disappointment of the many Royals fans draped in pink at Centurion. However, this only led to the rise of a new SA20 star in Rubin Hermannthe elder brother of Sunrisers Eastern Cape's Jordan.

Rubin Hermann enjoyed a dream Royals debut with a strikingly good 33-ball 56 (5x4, 3x6), forming an explosive 125-run partnership off just 69 balls with Root.

This set up the perfect platform for Royals captain David Miller to close out the game with Root through another unbroken 88-run stand off only 48 balls, securing the valuable four points.

The Capitals will be left wondering how they were not on the victorious side, after Will Smeed (54 off 34 balls), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (42 off 29 balls), and Kyle Verreynne (45 off 23 balls) had earlier set up an imposing total.

On a Centurion pitch that resembled a batting paradise, Royals' mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman's 2/28 from his four overs proved to be the difference, along with Root's brilliance on the day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor