SA20 and CSA launch schools SA20 to uncover and nurture cricket talent across South Africa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : SA20 and Cricket South Africa (CSA) are proud to announce the launch of Schools SA20, designed to discover and nurture cricket talent among both girls and boys across South Africa.

This exciting national competition will run from September 2024 to March 2025, with schools from all 16 Provinces competing for the coveted title of Schools SA20 champions.

Over 370 boys' school teams and more than 200 girls' school teams will participate with over 1000 matches being played.

SA20 and CSA have shattered the glass ceiling with the launch of the dedicated girls' competition, reflecting a commitment to advancing women's cricket in South Africa. The girls' competition will also be a key part of the Proteas' U19 Girls team's preparation for the ICC U19 Women's World Cup in Malaysia in 2025.

The competition will be conducted in three phases:

* Phase 1: Provincial Competitions (September-November 2024)

* Phase 2: Regional Playoffs (January-February 2025)

* Phase 3: National Finals (March 13-15, 2025)

Schools SA20 is an extension of SA20's mission to continue to provide opportunities for young cricketers in South Africa, building on the success of the Rookie draft system the League introduced for players in SA20 Season 2.

According to a press release from SA20, Graeme Smith, SA20 League Commissioner, stated, "Schools SA20 is more than just a competition; it has the potential to significantly contribute to our cricketing future. There are a number of current Protea Men and Women who made their mark at a schools level; I can't wait to see the next generation entertaining and showcasing their skills on this global stage and no doubt the next teenage cricket sensation will announce themselves to the world out of this competition."

"SA20 is also committed to working with CSA to invest in building the base of women's players and developing the women's game in South Africa," he continued.

"Our sponsorship of the U19 Girls' Camps, combined with CSA's and the government's initiatives to professionalise the women's game, will play a major role in growing the base of players for future Proteas Women's success," he added.

Future Proteas Men and Women stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizaad Williams, Sinalo Jafta, Patrick Kruger, Lara Goodall, Nqaba Peter and Nadine de Klerk to name just a few, all began their cricketing journeys at school level before progressing to higher honours and will no doubt serve as inspiration for the young cricketers set to represent their schools in the Schools SA20 competition.

Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki, who attended the launch event at Wanderers Stadium, expressed his excitement about the introduction of such an important competition for the development of cricket in South Africa.

"Schools SA20 is a platform to positively impact the future of cricket in South Africa. By bringing together the best young talent from all 16 Members across the country and providing them with the opportunity to shine on a national stage, Schools SA20 is set to play a crucial role in the growth of the sport. For many of these young athletes, this competition will serve as a stepping stone towards professional cricket, with the potential to unearth the next generation of SA20 and Proteas Men and Women stars," as per the press release of SA20, Moseki said.

Schools SA20 will be showcased on a global platform thanks to a partnership with SuperSport Schools, with over 200 matches set to be live-streamed and broadcast across various media platforms.

