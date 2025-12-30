SA20: DSG coach Lance Klusener confident in Kwena Maphaka's form ahead of JSK match

Durban [South Africa], December 30 : Durban's Super Giants coach Lance Klusener believes Kwena Maphaka's early-season form bodes well heading into the Betway SA20 clash against Joburg Super Kings at Kingsmead on Tuesday, according to a release.

Maphaka joined the Super Giants from Paarl Royals, but there was serious concern whether the teenage paceman would be ready for the start of the new campaign after picking up a hamstring strain in October.

But the 19-year-old southpaw underwent extensive rehabilitation to make his Super Giants debut in the competition opener against MI Cape Town at Newlands last Friday.

It was here that the youngster showed his character. After conceding 27 runs in his first two overs, Maphaka held his nerve at the death to close out the match under extreme pressure, especially in the penultimate over when he picked up the wicket of MI Cape Town allrounder Dwaine Pretorius whilst leaking just seven runs.

"I thought Kwena bowled really well at the end there. I think it was two overs for 16 runs under pressure, well, two of those last three overs," Klusener said.

"Just from his point of view, coming back from injury, I think there's a lot of confidence he can take from those last two overs as well. So that for me was extremely satisfying."

"In T20 cricket, a lot of games go down to the last over or two. So that was pretty normal for us. But for him to get through that game and to get through that game as well as he did, I thought it was a big bonus for us."

DSG have enjoyed a solid start to the new season, collecting six points from their two matches against MI Cape Town, and Klusener feels his team is coming together nicely.

"Yeah, pretty satisfied. I think six points from a possible eight in two games is a good result for us," he said.

"So, we're pretty happy. Certainly, I thought we batted smartly and read the game quite well in the first game. So quite a few little things we can work on from that first game, but as I said, six points from a possible eight is a good result for us."

Klusener is, however, wary of a JSK side that also started their season on a winning note against Pretoria Capitals at Centurion.

"They're a good team and they've got match winners just as anybody else has," he said.

"It would be silly not to pay anyone attention. We'll sit as the day goes and as the morning goes on tomorrow. Hopefully, we can be as prepared as possible for tomorrow (Tuesday) evening."

Fellow left-arm seamer Duan Jansen had an equally good opening day for Joburg Super Kings. The lanky seam bowler claimed career-best figures of 4/23 against the Capitals at Centurion and believes with a couple of slight adjustments he can be equally effective at Kingsmead against DSG.

"I feel with the new ball, I need to assess the conditions quicker. I think that's going to be the key, especially with the new ball," Jansen said.

"I think if you have a decent plan, and you can execute well to that plan, then you'll be okay at any stadium. That's how you can put the batters on the back foot."

