SA20: Faf-Plooy help Joburg Super Kings set up qualifier two clash against Durban Super Giants

Johannesburg [South Africa], February 8 : Joburg Super Kings lived to fight another day in BSA20 season two while Paarl Royals' campaign came to an end after the local team won Wednesday evening's Eliminator at Wanderers.

The Super Kings, who stuttered their way to the playoffs, were ruthless in beating Royals by nine wickets to set up a return to 'The Bullring' on Thursday evening, for Qualifier 2 against Durban's Super Giants. The winner of Qualifier 2 will face Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Saturday's final at Newlands.

JSK was forced into a change to their playing XI after Lizaad Williams - their leading wicket-taker - suffered a side strain. English seamer Sam Cook took his place, for his SA20 debut and duly delivered a double-wicket over early on. He claimed the big wicket of England white-ball captain Jos Buttler (10 off 8 balls), before tempting Mitchell van Buuren into an ill-judged hook.

The latter's dismissal was, however, due to a fantastic running catch by Imran Tahir. The 44-year-old veteran completed a superb two-handed catch diving back.

Buoyed by Tahir's athleticism, the men in yellow soon had Royals 49-4 at the end of the Power Play, courtesy of Nandre Burger also bowling a double-wicket over that saw Jason Roy (24 off 14 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Wihan Lubbe return to the changeroom - leaving captain David Miller and Dane Vilas to attempt a rearguard effort.

The visiting skipper tried his best to keep his team afloat, but eventually departed for 47 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes - caught behind off the bowling of fired-up Tahir.

The lower-order could not withstand the JSK bowlers, with Cook claiming figures of 4-24, Burger backing up him up with 3-26 and spinners Tahir (2-33) and Moeen Ali (1-26) also chipping in.

The Joburg Super Kings run chase was never in any doubt. Leus du Plooy set the tone when he took the attack to Codi Yusuf in the seamer's first over - smashing 18 runs. Yusuf had retained his place in the team at the expense of Lungi Ngidi, Royals' leading wicket-taker this season.

Du Plooy and his captain Faf du Plessis dominated the Power Play as they raced to 63 without loss within the first six overs. Du Plooy was the aggressor and brought up his 50 off 29 balls, while Du Plessis played the anchor role.

The Super Kings opening pair ate a further chunk out of the run chase as they brought up their 100-run partnership in 62 balls.

Unfortunately, Du Plooy fell shortly afterwards for an entertaining 68 off 43 balls (seven fours and two sixes) when he was beaten in the flight by Tabraiz Shamsi allowing Buttler to stump him.

However, there was no further luck for Royals Du Plessis (55 not out in 34 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and his erstwhile opening partner Reeza Hendricks (5 not out) saw their team home.

Joburg Super Kings captain Du Plessis said after the game:

"Who does not like an underdog? We feel that things are slowly falling into place. From a batting perspective, we are doing well and allow the bowlers to do their thing. Confidence is such a big part of this game. We are excited and we know it is hard work going back to back to back. But the guys are hungry to put in the performances. Hopefully, we rock up fresh and do well tomorrow," said Du Plessis as quoted by an SA20 press release.

Meanwhile, Royals captain David Miller was left to bemoan what may have been.

"Disappointing game. It was a great campaign though. This game has winners and losers. Not enough run. Key moments we did not pitch up, we controlled most of the games but 3-4 overs we let that slip. In this game, a couple of overs can be key to swinging a game. Unfortunate but really enjoyed the campaign. This tournament is quick and fast, games come every second day. You have to forget the previous day and try to find a way to win. It is about one or two guys inspiring the others," said Miller.

