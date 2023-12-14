SA20 has revived the spirit of cricket in South Africa: Graeme Smith

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 14 : Former South African captain Graeme Smith said that the SA20 league, the domestic franchise-based T20 league, has revived the spirit of cricket in the country.

South Africa's premier T20 League - SA20, after a remarkable inaugural season, is gearing up for its second season, which promises to be bigger and better than the inaugural edition. Set to kick off on January 10, 2024, the second season is now aiming to become the biggest T20 league outside of India, as per a press release from SA20.

The league, which was launched in 2023, has already made a significant impact on the South African cricket landscape. The inaugural edition of the League in 2023 was a resounding success, with exciting high-quality cricket played over 33 matches in 32 days in front of stadiums full of passionate fans. The league featured some of the biggest names in cricket, including Faf du Plessis, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan and many more.

Graeme Smith, League Commissioner SA20 and former South Africa captain said as quoted by an SA20 press release, "Our first season exceeded all expectations, showcasing a spectacular blend of young local talent and global cricket stars. The energy in the stadiums was palpable, and the quality of cricket played was truly exceptional. The spirit of cricket has been invigorated in South Africa, with the SA20 acting as a catalyst for its revival."

But Graeme Smith is already looking ahead with his eyes on the future. He emphasized, "Our vision is clear - to make SA20 a hotbed for South African talent and take South African cricket to new heights. We have all the ingredients in place - some of the best players in the world, a passionate fan base, and strong broadcast partners globally! The second season will see us surpassing the already high standards set with a host of fresh talent that is sure to brighten up South African cricket for many years to come."

A total of six teams will participate in SA20, namely Durban Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals. Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the inaugural season, beating Pretoria Capitals in finals back in February this year.

SA20 is the first T20 league outside India to have IPL owners of all six local franchises. The wealth of experience and expertise brought in by the franchisees is expected to further strengthen the League and raise its profile on the global stage. The time zone is perfect for the Indian audience and the League's strength and international appeal are undeniable.

"The involvement of IPL franchises is a major coup for the SA20," said Graeme Smith.

"These franchises are some of the most successful in the world, and they will bring a lot of value to the league. Adding to that, there are a number of players who have played for these franchises in other prominent leagues around the world, and the culture and ethos that they bring to young South African talent is a huge advantage," he added.

The upcoming season of SA20 is set to captivate audiences with its high-energy matches, top-tier players, and a dynamic atmosphere. The tournament will unfold across six premier venues in South Africa, enhancing the fan experience. Notably, Season 2 boasts an increased prize pool of R50 million, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

According to the releaseas, SA20 is poised not only to entertain but also to significantly contribute to the development of cricket in South Africa. Global cricketing stars will converge on South African soil, elevating the game and inspiring a new generation of cricketers. The league is playing an important role in nurturing talent as a platform for discovering and honing the next generation of cricket stars for the Proteas. Some of the players who emerged in the inaugural season of the league have already gone on to play for the Proteas.

