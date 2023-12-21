SA20 reveals commentary panel for season two

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 21 : SA20 revealed its commentary and analysts panel on Thursday for the new season, which will start on January 10 next year.

Legendary Indian cricketer and former head coach Ravi Shastri will be joining the commentary box. He will joining a star-studded lineup including Kevin Pietersen, Chris Morris, Stuart Broad, and Mark Butcher.

Set to unfold from January 10 to February 10, 2024, the tournament will welcome back English Premier League presenter and anchor, Julia Stuart, alongside journalist Melissa Reddy, to provide comprehensive coverage of the event.

Legendary England bowler, Stuart Broad, will share his wealth of knowledge for the game.

South African cricket legends AB de Villiers and Shaun Pollock will also be part of the panel as the six-team tournament takes place throughout South Africa.

SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said the voices behind the broadcast will elevate the viewer experience. "We are thrilled with the calibre of commentators and presenters we have on board for Season 2 of SA20. The League understands the importance of having credible voices behind the microphone to tell our story. The team we have put together are knowledgeable, passionate and relatable to our diverse SA20 audience, but will also captivate the new audiences we are looking to reach. From legendary ex-players, seasoned experts making a mark both locally and internationally, viewers will be engaged, educated and entertained," he said, according to a release.

Other firm favourites in the commentary box include Mpumelelo "Pommie" Mbangwa, Mike Haysman, Mark Nicholas and Motshidisi Mohono.

The official list of SuperSport SA20 League analysts is: Mark Nicholas, Ravi Shastri, Kevin Pietersen , Mike Haysman , Mark Butcher, Stuart Broad, Urooj Mumtaz, Chris Morris, Shaun Pollock, Pommie Mbangwa , Vernon Philander, AB De Villiers , Ashwell Prince , Nikhil Chandani , Melissa Reddy, Julia Stuart, and Motshidisi Mohono.

