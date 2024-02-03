SA20: Sunrisers title defence on track as they book Qualifier 1 spot

Paarl [South Africa], February 3 : The Sunrisers Eastern Cape will head to Qualifier 1 of the SA20 season 2 following a bonus point, 44-run victory, over the Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Friday evening.

The Sunrisers will now face Durban's Super Giants in Qualifier 1 at Newlands on Tuesday, February regardless of the rematch against the Royals at St George's Park in the final round-robin match on Sunday.

The Royals, meanwhile, will await either the Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, or Pretoria Capitals in the Eliminator on 07 February at the Wanderers.

The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator will battle it out in Qualifier 2 on February 8 at the Wanderers for another chance at claiming the title, while the winner of Qualifier 1 will book their spot in the SA20 final on 10 February at Newlands.

Sunrisers won the toss and opted to bat first in the intense heat of the winelands.

The defending champions adapted to the slow track and showed great tactical awareness with the promotion of all-rounder Marco Jansen up to No 4 in the batting lineup.

It proved to be an inspired decision as the Sunrisers posted a mammoth 208/4, with Jansen leading the run spree with a career-best 71 not out off only 31 balls (4x4,6x6).

He was well supported by Tom Abell (46 off 25 balls), Jordan Hermann (36 off 37 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (22 not out off 10 balls).

Jansen and Stubbs were explosive at the back end of the Sunrisers' innings as they added 87 runs off the final 28 deliveries.

The Royals' bowling unit had no answer to the attack as they conceded a flurry of extras during this period with Lungi Ngidi's final over lasting 11 deliveries.

The home team's run chase was always going to be dependent on the start provided by their English opening pair of Jos Buttler and Jason Roy.

They went on the attack from the outset but could not sustain the challenge after Roy was caught and bowled by his compatriot Liam Dawson for 32 off 23 balls.

It was too much for Buttler to do on his own, and although he tried valiantly with 64 off 54 balls, the Royals eventually limped to 164/7. Jansen enjoyed a good night with the ball too claiming 2/34 to go with his half-century earlier.

There were also two wickets apiece for Liam Dawson (2/27) and Beyers Swanepoel (2/37), while the competition's leading wicket-taker Daniel Worrall (1/27) extended his tally to 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor