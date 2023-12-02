SA20 welcomes AB de Villiers as brand ambassador

New Delhi, Dec 2 SA20, South Africa’s T20 cricket league, welcomes Proteas legend AB de Villiers as the official brand ambassador for Season 2.

His cricketing expertise and charisma mark a pivotal moment in the League’s quest to become the world's most popular cricket league outside of India.

Season 2 kicks off on January 10, 2024, featuring 34 matches over 4 weeks, showcasing elite domestic and international players from the six global franchises.

Speaking on the appointment of AB de Villiers as the brand ambassador, SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said, "We are thrilled to have AB de Villiers join us as the brand ambassador for Betway SA20 Season 2. AB’s exceptional cricketing talent and magnetic personality make him the perfect fit for our league. His involvement will undoubtedly elevate the League’s status, both on and off the field. AB’s passion for the game and his ability to connect with fans align perfectly with our vision for Betway SA20. We believe his presence will not only inspire players but also engage cricket enthusiasts across the globe, helping us achieve unprecedented success. We look forward to a fantastic season ahead, with AB playing a crucial role in making it a resounding triumph."

AB de Villiers said, “It’s an honour to be associated with Betway SA20. It embodies a pioneering vision for South African cricket, with the potential to illuminate the global cricketing stage. SA20's remarkable talent and international reach provide a platform to showcase the finest of South African cricket, propelling it to unprecedented levels."

AB de Villiers, who has consistently exhibited his dedication on the field, is all set to be the flag-bearer of the league. He will be working very closely with the management team of SA20 to help strengthen the global fanbase of the League and reinforce the League’s brand across key strategic markets of India and the UK.

AB de Villiers will be joined by an illustrious ensemble of South African cricket legends, including Herschelle Gibbs, Allan Donald, Dale Steyn, Mark Boucher, and Robin Peterson. These cricket luminaries will actively contribute to the League's mission, playing a pivotal role in advancing South African cricket to new heights. Their wealth of experience, both on and off the field, adds a dynamic dimension to the League's objectives, marked by excellence and a shared commitment to elevating the stature of South African cricket on the global stage.

