Sabina Park's floodlight for day-night Test between West Indies, Australia needs final approval from ICC

New Delhi [India], July 6 : Sabina Park's preparations to host its first day-night Test when Australia visit for the third test against West Indies.

The installation of the new floodlights had been initially delayedoriginally scheduled for earlier this year, then for May, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) remains confident that the ground will be ready for the third Test between Australia and West Indies.

However, when ICC officials arrive next week, the amenities will still require final approval. Additionally, the Indian government's funding for the scoreboard and replay screen upgrade has been delayed, as further work was discovered to be necessary after the previous structure was removed.

"I'm pretty sure about that [being ready] I'm a little bit uneasy because I would have hoped that everything would have been completed by now but when you're doing construction, as you go along, there are a lot of unforeseen circumstances that you're challenged with which will push you back and that's exactly what has happened with the lights and the scoreboard," JCA president Donovan Bennett said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"But we're on target, I'm confident that we'll be okay with both the lighting and the scoreboard for the 12th, when the games are scheduled, I'm sure we'll be okay," he added.

The Caribbean had only hosted one previous day-night Test when Sri Lanka played in Barbados in 2018. Australia have won 12 of their 13 day-night Tests, the only defeat being against West Indies at the Gabba last year, and have played comfortably the most given that every home summer features a pink-ball game.

After the conclusion of the Test series, the action will shift to white-ball cricket, with the West Indies squaring off against Australia in five T20Is from July 20 to July 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor