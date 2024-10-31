Sachin Tendulkar and other sports stars extend Diwali wishes

New Delhi [India], October 31 : On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, several sports stars shared their heartfelt wishes, spreading joy and positivity. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar extended his warm Diwali greetings, emphasising the importance of being a source of joy in someone's life.

He expressed his sentiments by posting on X,

"Diwali feels brighter with friends by your side! Wishing everyone love, laughter & light this festive season. Happy Diwali!"

Diwali feels brighter with friends by your side! Wishing everyone love, laughter & light this festive season. Happy Diwali! 🪔✨ pic.twitter.com/HTnvucYVAS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 31, 2024

Shooter Manu Bhaker shared a heartwarming picture with her dog on her Instagram story, capturing the festive spirit and the bond between humans and their pets.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India.

Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

In her final event, she narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.

Shuttler Lakshya Sen also took to social media to wish his fans, saying,

"Wishing you and your families a Diwali filled with love, laughter, and countless blessings. Thank you for being the light that keeps me going. Happy Diwali."

Wishing you and your families a Diwali filled with love, laughter, and countless blessings. Thank you for being the light that keeps me going. Happy Diwali 🎇🪔— Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) October 31, 2024

Recently, Lakshya Sen's campaign at the Denmark Open ended in disappointment as he was defeated by China's Lu Guangzu in the opening round on Tuesday. Sen, who had high hopes for a strong performance, could not maintain his early momentum, ultimately losing 21-12, 19-21, 14-21.

