Sachin Tendulkar extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 17 : India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat. Taking to X, Sachin wished PM Modi health and happiness.

"Happy Birthday, Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiji! Wishing you continued health and happiness as you lead our nation toward greater heights. May this year bring even more progress and prosperity for India under your leadership," Sachin wrote on X.

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav wished PM Modi abundance of health, happiness and success.

"Heartiest Birthday wishes to the most beloved Prime Minister, and a Global Icon. Wish you abundance of health, happiness, and success @narendramodi sir. May you keep leading our country to greater heights," Suryakumar posted on X.

"Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji the best birthday @narendramodi," India all-rounder Hardik Pandya wrote in a post on X.

Apart from cricketing personalities, various Bollywood celebrites also extended wished to PM Modi.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with PM Modi and wished him a long and healthy life. He also shared a letter he received from PM Modi about his book titled 'Your Best Day Is Today'.

In his special birthday post, he wrote, "Respected Prime Minister...Many many happy returns of the day! May the Lord grant you long and healthy life! And may you continue to lead the country for many years to come. You're tireless too! And inspirational too. You are ordinary too! And extraordinary too....Be victorious. Jai Hind.. #PrimeMinister @narendramodi"

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut also took to the social media to wish PM Modi on the special day.

She shared a picture with him on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happiest birthday to the greatest leader @narendramodi."

