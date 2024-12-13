Sachin Tendulkar Foundation unveils state-of-the-art sports facility in Satara

New Delhi [India], December 13 : The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF), in partnership with Mann Deshi Champions, inaugurated a state-of-the-art sporting facility in Satara, Maharashtra, earlier this week.

The event marked Sara Tendulkar's debut visit as a director of STF, highlighting her commitment to advancing the foundation's mission.

The newly inaugurated facility, led by Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, and Sara Tendulkar, boasts world-class amenities, including basketball and badminton courts, indoor wrestling and boxing areas, classrooms, administrative offices, and hostels accommodating 150 athletes. This initiative aims to empower rural youth by providing access to top-notch sports training and opportunities.

Sara Tendulkar, accompanied by her parents, shared her admiration for the transformative impact of sports on young lives and spent time interacting with the children.

Mann Deshi Champions has a remarkable history of nurturing rural talent, with over 100 athletes securing positions in the army, police, forest, and railways through its programs. Alumni such as Dada and Ajinath Shingade, national silver medalists in the 1500m, and national medal-winning wrestler Aru Khandekar exemplify the success of the initiative.

Looking ahead, Mann Deshi Champions aims to expand its impact by constructing 50 playgrounds in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, training over 300 athletes, and certifying 2,000 government school sports coaches at the new facility within the next year.

Established in 2019 by Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, STF is committed to transforming lives through sports, health, and education initiatives. With Sara Tendulkar now playing an active role, the foundation is poised to amplify its efforts, ensuring equitable opportunities for underprivileged children across India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor