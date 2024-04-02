Sachin Tendulkar, Jay Shah reminisce on India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reminisced about India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup title win, a moment when his "childhood dream turned into reality".

On this day back in 2011, India beat Sri Lanka in a tough-contested World Cup title clash at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sachin tweeted, "Thirteen years ago, my childhood dream turned into reality. Forever grateful for the memories, the team, and the incredible support of over a billion people."

The legendary batter played his sixth WC and batted unbelievably, scoring 482 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.55, with two centuries and two fifties. He was the second-highest run-getter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah also lauded the 'Class of 2011' for playing exceptionally throughout the tournament.

"#OnThisDay in 2011, our Men in Blue made history by clinching the ICC Cricket World Cup for the 2nd time! Led by the legendary @msdhoni, with gritty innings from @GautamGambhir, quality batting by @sachin_rt, heroic all-round displays by @YUVSTRONG12 and the entire squad played exceptional cricket throughout the tournament! Every moment at the electrifying Wankhede Stadium echoed with the spirit of Indian Cricket on this night, 13 years ago! @BCCI," tweeted Shah.

BCCI also tweeted, "Throwback to a very special day! #OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia won the ODI World Cup for the second time."

Coming to the title clash, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and reached 274/6, owing to unbeaten century by Mahela Jayawardene (113), knocks by skipper Kumar Sangakkara (48), Tillakaratne Dilshan (48) and Thisara Perera (22*). Zaheer Khan (2/60) and Yuvraj Singh (2/49) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

In the run chase, India struggled initially after the dismissal of openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar early. Then knocks from Gautam Gambhir (97), Virat Kohli (35), MS Dhoni (91*) and Yuvraj Singh (21*) helped India secure a six-wicket win.

