Sachin Tendulkar remembers Shane Warne while dining at a restaurant in London

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar remembered his friend and late Australian legend Shane Warne while dining at a restaurant in London.

The iconic spinner passed away on March 4 this year in Thailand following a suspected heart attack, leaving the entire world in a state of shock. The Aussie spin king was only 52.

In a social media post, Tendulkar cited that the restaurant was close to where the Australian legend used to stay whenever he was in the UK.

On Wednesday, Tendulkar shared a picture on his official Instagram handle from a restaurant in Little Venice. While posting the image, he wrote: "Thought of Warnie as we were dining at this restaurant in Little Venice (London), close to where he stayed when in the UK."

Shane Warne was one of the best leg-spinners to have embraced the game and was fondly known as 'King of Spin'. Warne scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned 145 Test matches.

Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

