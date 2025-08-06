Sadia Iqbal promoted to Category A as PCB announce Women's Central Contracts for 2025-26 season

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 6 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the Women's Central Contracts for the 2025-26 season, with bowler Sadia Iqbal promoted to Category A, as per the ICC.

The contracts, which run from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, feature a 50 per cent increase in player retainers across all categories.

Sadia Iqbal, currently holding the No.1 spot in the ICC T20I bowling rankings, headlines a group of 20 contracted players, with her move to Category A to match her growing stature in international cricket. Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin are the other Category A players.

There were notable upgrades for several players, with Diana Baig moving up to Category B from C, and Rameen Shamim advancing from D to C. Among the new contract recipients are Aliya Riaz (Category B), Sidra Nawaz (D), Natalia Parvaiz (D), and Waheeda Akhtar (D).

In a move aimed at nurturing young talent, the PCB has introduced a new 'Emerging' Category E, featuring uncapped batter Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar, who has already represented Pakistan in three ODIs and seven T20Is, as the first players to be awarded contracts under this new tier. Both are part of Pakistan's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland in Dublin.

The contracts were finalised by the PCB women's selection committee in consultation with head coach Muhammad Wasim, reflecting recent performances and future potential as Pakistan gear up for a crucial period in women's cricket.

The women's side is scheduled to participate in two marquee ICC events in the next few months, having qualified for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after emerging winners in the Qualifier at home, and next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Full list of contracted players:

Category A:

Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin.

Category B:

Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu.

Category C:

Rameen Shamim.

Category D:

Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

Category E:

Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor