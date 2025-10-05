Sahibzada Farhan Reveals Controversial AK-47 'GunMode' Celebration Bat Sticker; Deletes Post After Outrage

Pakistani T20i opener Sahibzada Farhan has again stirred a controversy after he revealed a bat sticker featuring his celebration against India during the Asia Cup 2025 match. The controversial sticker called "GunMode" was inspired by his earlier gun celebration after scoring a half-century against Men in Blue in the Super Four clash.

Farhan's viral gun celebration sticker, where he mimicked firing an AK-47 assault rifle with his bat after hitting a six off Axar Patel in Dubai. Later, he deleted the post after facing backlash from cricket fans, where a 28-year-old batter said that he would use the gesture in future.

Sahibzada Farhan reveals a bat sticker inspired by his celebration vs India. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/qF5S9QmhKo — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) October 4, 2025

Farhan first fell into criticism for mimicking the now-infamous gesture "GunMode." The display stunned spectators in the stadium and immediately went viral on social media, drawing both attention and criticism. Farhan continued his aggressive approach in the Asia Cup final, hitting three sixes off India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and scoring 57 off 34 balls. He also put on an 84-run opening stand with Fakhar Zaman.

Meanwhile, two Pakistani players, Haris Rauf and Farhan, have been officially fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Code of Conduct duringthe India vs Pakistan Super Four match held in Dubai on September 21. Both players were found guilty of Level 1 offences, with Rauf getting fined 30% of his match fees. Farhan has been let off with a warning.