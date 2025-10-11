Sai Sudharsan Pulls Off Stunning Catch at Short-Leg During IND vs WI 2nd Test, Injures Himself (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Indian batter Sai Sudharsan pulled off a stunning catch at short-leg but injured his hand during the dismissal of West Indies opener John Campbell on Day 2 of the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. The dismissal came in the eighth over of the West Indies’ first innings. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a tossed-up delivery outside off, and Campbell attempted a slog sweep. Sudharsan took the catch at forward short-leg. The ball hit his hands, and he used his helmet for support. The unique dismissal surprised India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who was seen smiling as teammates celebrated. Sudharsan soon left the field for medical attention. Devdutt Padikkal replaced him as a substitute fielder.

Earlier, India declared their first innings at 518 for five. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 175 runs off 258 balls before a run-out ended his innings. Captain Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 129 off 196 deliveries. Other contributors included Dhruv Jurel (44), Nitish Reddy (43), KL Rahul (38), and Sudharsan himself with 87.

For West Indies, Jomel Warrican took three wickets for 98 runs in 34 overs. After the tea break, the visitors were 26 for one with Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul at the crease.

India won the series opener by an innings and 140 runs under Gill’s leadership.