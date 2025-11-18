Saif Hassan promoted in Bangladesh's T20I Setup; Shanto, Miraz retain key roles in Tests and ODIs

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 18 : The Bangladesh Cricket Board has introduced a handful of changes to their leadership group across formats, appointing Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Saif Hassan as vice-captains in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, respectively.

In the Test arena, Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been named deputy to Najmul Hossain Shanto, who will continue to lead the red-ball side at least until the conclusion of the ongoing 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

In the One-Day format, the roles are reversed with Shanto acting as Miraz's deputy, after the latter was appointed ODI captain in June this year on a one-year term.

Saif Hassan's promotion to the T20I vice-captaincy comes after a standout year in which he has performed impressively in the shortest format. Across 13 T20Is this year, he has amassed 344 runs at an average of 34.40 and a strike rate of 131.80, registering three half-centuries.

Das, who took charge of the T20I side in May, will continue to lead the Bangla Tigers into the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh head into this structural reshuffle on the back of a convincing innings-and-47-run victory over Ireland, giving them a 1-0 lead heading into the second Test, which begins on 19 November in Dhaka.

In the series opener, Bangladesh cruised to an innings-and-47-run victory, powered by centuries from Mahmudul Hasan Joy (171) and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (100), along with a four-wicket haul from Hasan Murad. Ireland, forced to follow on, showed resistance through Andy McBrine (52), Andy Balbirnie (38) and a couple of lower-order stands in the second innings, but never truly stood a chance against Bangladesh's dominance.

The hosts controlled the match from the outset with a strong first-innings total, disciplined bowling.

Bangladesh are set to face Ireland in a three-match T20I series beginning on 27 November, immediately after the conclusion of their ongoing Test series.

