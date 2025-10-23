Sairaj Bahutale Joins Punjab Kings Coaching Staff as Spin Bowling Coach Replacing Sunil Joshi

Punjab Kings have appointed former India legspinner Sairaj Bahutule as their new spin bowling coach ahead of the IPL 2026 season. He replaces Sunil Joshi, who served in the role from 2023 to 2025.Bahutule, who was recently released by Rajasthan Royals where he performed the same role, brings a wealth of experience from his long coaching career in domestic and franchise cricket. The 51-year-old has previously worked with teams such as Bengal, Kerala, Vidarbha and Gujarat, and has been widely credited for his work in developing young Indian bowlers across formats.

Welcoming Bahutule to the setup, Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said, "We extend our sincere thanks to Sunil Joshi for his dedicated service and contribution to the Punjab Kings over the years. As we look forward, we are thrilled to welcome Sairaj Bahutule to our coaching staff. His deep understanding of the game, particularly his extensive experience in grooming domestic bowlers and managing strategy, will be invaluable to our side."

Bahutule expressed enthusiasm about joining the franchise, saying, "I'm really excited to join Punjab Kings as a spin bowling coach for the upcoming IPL season. This is a team that plays a different brand of cricket, and I can see the potential is massive. They have a bunch of talented players, and I'm looking forward to working with them to refine their skills and help them reach new heights." Bahutale joins a coaching staff that is headed by Ricky Ponting. Brad Haddin and James Hopes.

Bahutule played 2 Tests and 8 ODIs. He started his first-class career with Mumbai in 19991/92.He played 188 first-class matches, averaging 31.83 with the bat that included 9 hundreds and 26 fifties. His leg-spin was also very effective as he ended his career with 630 wickets.